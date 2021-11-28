From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, commissioned the Fire Assay Laboratory and Earth Quake Monitoring Centre in Kaduna.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was building a vibrant mining sector that would be the toast of investors.

Adegbite made this disclosure during the commissioning of the two projects put in place by the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) in Kaduna State.

The minister explained that the laboratory was a crucial analytical infrastructure needed in the mining sector to accurately determine the concentrates of precious metals in ore, noting that the development was bound to take the mining sector to the next level.

He said: “The commissioning today is a testament to the impressive policy drive of President Buhari. He is the only president that has put extra budgetary funds into the sector to develop it.”

According to him, the laboratory would save the country millions of dollars spent outside the country to conduct analysis on metal ores.

Director General of Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), Dr. Abdulrazaq Garba, in his remarks, agreed with the minister that the laboratory would enhance Nigeria’s status as a mining jurisdiction in the global mining world.

