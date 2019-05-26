Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Federal Government has commissioned the Solid Minerals Machinery and Equipment Development Institute, (SOMMEDI) in Nasarawa State.

Speaking at the commissioning of the institute this weekend, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, said that the institute will design, produce and also manufacture all equipment that are needed for solid minerals exploration.

According to Onu, the Institute is important to the diversification program of the Federal Government, adding that the exploration of Solid Minerals industries will create jobs and enabling platform for the establishment of micro, small and medium scale enterprises.

He added that this will bring value addition chain to the mining industry.

Onu said that the present administration is looking at all the sectors of the economy to make sure that we don’t import things we need.

He thanked the state governor for the moral and materials support which assisted greatly in the completion of the Institute and called on other state government to study and replicate this model of state and federal government synergy.

He also thanked the Emir for providing the land and appealed to the people to protect the properties in the institute.

In his remarks, Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Umaru Tanko-Al-Makura, said that there are 70 different types of solid minerals in the state, adding that the Institute will enhance the exploration of all these Minerals.

He noted that the institute will also nurture children who have talents in solid minerals development and mining.

Also speaking, Executive Vice Chairmen/Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Prof. Muhammed Haruna, called on President Mohammed Buhari to declare a state of emergency in Science, Technology, and Innovation for a permanent solution to Nigeria’s socio-economic and security challenges.