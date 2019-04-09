Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

President Mohammodu Buhari has promised to change the negative impression of Nigerian universities.

He gave the promise, at the weekend, as a visitor at the 31st Federal University of Technology , Owerri (FUTO) convocation ceremony.

President Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education at the event, Professor Anthony Anwuka, however, promised that the Federal Government will remain committed to changing the negative impression of Nigeria universities by making effective and efficient policies that will place the country’s higher institution at the right pedestal.

The president recalled that just recently, the National Universities Commission(NUC), in collaboration with the universities, commenced comprehensive review of the curriculum of all programmes in Nigerian universities, which is the Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) and the blueprint for the rapid revitalisation of university education in Nigeria.

This, he explained, would properly situate university programmes in line with modern trends with particular emphasis on solutions to specific societal needs, this he noted would go a long way in bridging the skills gap in the products of the country’s universities.

Earlier, in his address, Vice Chancellor of the school, Professor Francis Eze, said the achievements of FUTO, for further learning, informed why the school commenced preparations for the October-November 2019 accreditation, and has promsied to deploy available resources to ensuring a successful exercise.

Speaking on selection of FUTO as Africa Centre of Excellence in Future Energies and Electrochemical system (ACE – FUELS), Prof. Eze noted that the feat has placed FUTO as one of Africa’s higher education centres of excellence for post-graduate studies in future energies and electrochemicals systems. The ACE – FUELS, he explained, is sponsored by the World Bank, in collaboration with the Association of African Universities (AAU) to improve quality and quantity of higher degree programmes in the continent.