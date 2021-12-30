From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Federal Government is committed to the completion of the Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene road spanning Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, renewed the commitment during an inspection tour of the road, yesterday.

Enang said that with the recent release of N600 billion tax credits from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the construction of 21 roads across the country, Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene was scheduled for dualisation.

He said that the Federal Government has awarded contract for the dualisation of the road to three construction companies to ensure prompt delivery.

He said China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) was awarded from Mbak Obio Itam in Itu LGA to Ibiakpan junction in Ikot Ekpene.

“Julius Berger will take it from Mbak Obio Itam to Oku Iboku in Itu LGA and SERMATECH Nig. will carry on from Oku Iboku to Power plant in Odukpani, Cross River,” he said.

The presidential aide commended the construction company, SERMATECH for working during the yuletide to ensure the road was made passable before actual dualisation.

He called on youths and all indigenes of the communities within the construction areas to cooperate with the construction companies to ensure prompt completion of the job.

Enang assured that with the release of the funds, users of the road would reduce travelling time from eight hours when the road was deplorable to two hours after dualisation.

“We want to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the efforts he made in securing special funds to be released for the road dualisation.

“As I said earlier, the totality of what we have on this road is about N185 billion, N79 billion to SERMATECH Nig. N54 billion to Julius Berger and N52 billion to CCECC,” Enang said.

Speaking to newsmen, the SERMATECH Nig. site engineering, Mr Joseph Akpata, said the company had been mobilised to site and construction work had began.