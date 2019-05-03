Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha And Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said that Federal government was determined to complete the Second Niger Bridge and other ongoing projects in South East geopolitical zone.

He said that over 20,000 traders have benefited from federal government social investment programme known, as Trader Moni and Market Moni for petty traders in Anambra State.

Osinbajo, stated this in Anambra State, when he visited Eke Awka and Onitsha Ochanja markets to monitor and meet with petty traders to ensure that the money for social investment scheme gets to the actual persons meant for the programme.

The vice president on arrival visited the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, in his palace, where he told the traditional ruler that federal government would continue to provide and support petty traders on the street to alleviate poverty in the country.

He said that the programme was powered by Bank of Industry (BOI), where under Trader Moni, a trader was given N10, 000 while on Market Moni, trader was given N50, 000 which is payable after which more money would be given to the beneficiaries.

The President of Amalgamated Markets Traders Association of Anambra State (AMATAS), Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, commended federal government for the programme, saying that it would go a long way in assisting the traders.

He said that the traders will continue to support the administration of Buhari for bringing dividend of democracy to the downtrodden and urged him to do more and increase the number of the beneficiaries in the state because there were over two million traders in the state.

Some of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Uchenna Onya, Mrs. Precious Chidozie and Mr. Christian Onyekanne thanked federal government for the programme and promised that they would repay the money and go for higher money to expand their businesses.