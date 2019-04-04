Noah Ebije, Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to economic recovery and growth plan across the country.

To this end, the president said his administration will accord priority to the implementation of the national economic plan, to attract private sectors towards creating jobs for the people.

In a message he sent to the 4th Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADINVEST), yesterday, Buhari said the Federal Government is committed to diversify the economy from over dependence on oil and gas.

He noted that business mogul and investor, Aliko Dangote, and other investors are already investing in agricultural sector, “in line with our efforts to diversify the economy away from undue reliance on oil and gas”.

He commended Kaduna State Government for attracting investors to the state, adding that, “these efforts have received a just recognition in the state, with committed private sector investments in excess of $500 million, as well as being ranked first in the World Bank’s Doing Business Report of 2018.

“As you focus on the theme of “KADINVEST 4.0: Expanding Investment Frontiers,” it is my hope that the summit will result in additional fruitful public private partnership and beneficial collaborations that would usher in economic prosperity for the people of Kaduna State and Nigeria at large,” he said.

In his remarks, the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, assured the people of his government’s willingness to implement innovations showcased at previous editions of the KADINVEST, “especially the state’s development plan, the tax consolidation and codification code and the development of a digital land registry.”

El-Rufai expressed satisfaction over support his government received from both the federal government and business partners.

“The Kaduna State government appreciates the support it has received from the federal government and our development partners. As a sub-national, our policies and innovations frequently require the strong backing of our partners. These are challenging times, but, as ever, Kaduna State is open for business,” he said.