Abubakar Aliyu, minister of power, says the Federal G overnment is working to end the epileptic power supply in Nigeria.

Aliyu said this on Tuesday in Markudi when he paid a courtesy visit to Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue.

Aliyu said that the ministry is constructing a 40 megawatts (MW) electricity plant from Kashimbila, Taraba, to Yandev in Benue.

“The project is in two phases; phase one is from Kashimbila to Yandev, and phase two is from Yandev to Makurdi,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“Phase one is completed while phase two will be completed within six months.”

Aliyu also said that the ministry was constructing switching substations in Ugba, Zaki Biam, Buruku and Anyiin — all in Benue.

“Power is one of the areas that the federal government is giving much attention to,” he added. In his remarks, Ortom commended the federal government but said there is more work to be done to improve the power supply.

Ortom appealed to the minister to talk to Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) to assist people with transformers and not just collect bill payments.

“Though it is not my responsibility to provide transformers for the company, I have provided over 200 transformers to them to install in settlements that are expanding,” the governor said.

Recently, the minister said lack of attention on the power sector by past leaders responsible for erratic supply.