From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Federal Government is committed to graduating Nigeria from monolithic economy to diversified economy through leveraging on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Acting Director, National Centre for Energy Efficiency and Conservation (NCEEC), Prof Olawale Ajibola, made the disclosure at a stakeholders’ workshop on Energy Efficiency, Energy Audit and Energy Management for MSME’s in South-West Nigeria. The opening of the five-day programme was held on Monday at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, where technical sessions are still ongoing.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“This is an initiative of the Government of Federal Republic of Nigeria, and in particular, President Muhammadu Buhari, whose passion is to see that Nigeria graduates from the current monolithic economy to diversified economy, majorly driven by MSMEs.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Ajibola said the Director General/Chief Executive Officer, Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Prof Eli Jibere Bala, “is dedicated to the president’s vision.”

He stated that to achieve the feat, “the role of energy cannot be overemphasised,” adding that the MSMEs is being targeted because it is the backbone of the business sector.

Quoting from a scholar, Faith Birol, Ajibola said: “When I look at the many energy-using sectors such as businesses, households, electricity generators, the transportation sector, I see that the business sector is the one which uses the energy efficiency potential the highest because they know that using energy more efficiently will also reduce their costs.”