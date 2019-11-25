Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has assured that the Federal Government is committed to ideas that will help in nation-building.

The Minister spoke on Monday at a book launch by the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Sun Newspapers, Mr Onuoha Ukeh, in Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

He commended the author for consistency holding the government accountable by being a voice for the poor.

The book being launched, with the title ‘The Powers That Be: Thoughts and reflections on people, power and politics’, attracted a host of dignitaries, with Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, and Senate Chief Whip Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, among the specially invited guests.