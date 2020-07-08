Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has assured of government’s commitment to facilitating a private sector-driven process of inclusive and participatory national development plans.

Agba spoke, yesterday, during the virtual inauguration of the Central Working Group (CWG) for the development of Nigeria Agenda 2050 and the Medium-Term National development Plans (MTNDPs) (2021-2025) and (2026-2030).

The CWG is chaired by former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Special Adviser to the President on Finance and Economy, Mrs Sarah Alade, while Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Office of the Vice President, Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu, is deputy.

“This will be a truly national development plan led by the organised private sector and enabled by government.The planning process will be inclusive and participatory with full involvement of the sub-nationals (state and local governments), three major political parties, National Assembly, youth and women organisations, physically-challenged and other relevant stakeholders. The governance structure has three levels with Technical Working Groups (TWGs) as the base where all technical works will be carried out before escalation to the Central Working Group (CWG), which has oversight functions on the TWGs.

“At the top is the Steering Committee, which has oversight on all the planning process and this is chaired by Mr. Atedo Peterside and co-chaired by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr (Mrs) Zainab Ahmed,” Agba said.

He explained that the initiatives were designed to be successor plans to Nigeria’s Vision 20:2020 and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020, pointing out that the plans were to address development challenges in all aspects of the country’s national life within the agreed time-frame.

The minister noted that the ministry had agreed to use Econometrics and Input-Output Models for the preparation of the macro-economic framework for the MTNDP 2021-2025 and the subsequent ones such as MTNDP 2026-2030 while it would deploy the Dynamic Computable General Equilibrium (CGE) and System Dynamic-based Integrated Sustainable Development Goals Simulation (SDG) Models in developing the Nigeria Agenda 2050.

He disclosed that in order to achieve a robust long-term perspective plan, he had recommended the application of the concept of futurology which, according to him, “is not only about postulating possible, probable and preferable futures only, but also about creating the future we desire.”