Uche Usim, Abuja

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika on Friday reassured Nigerians that the planned national carrier project, establishment of a Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) and total implementation of other components of the aviation roadmap have not been jettisoned, as they remain top priorities of the federal government.

Sirika who gave the assurance at a meeting with members of the Joint Aviation Unions Forum, an umbrella body of all unions in the aviation sector, in his office, commended the unions and staff for the warm reception he got after he was re-appointed as Minister.

He said the task ahead requires hard work and cooperation, as he said he would only deliver to their expectations in an environment of industrial harmony.

According to him, the establishment of the national carrier will further position Nigeria to compete with other nations in line with the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) project and develop as a regional hub for air transportation, while the establishment of MROs will save the country a lot of foreign exchange that would otherwise be spent by airline operators sending their aircraft abroad for checks.

He promised to work with the unions in implementing the roadmap which he said would go a long way to advance the sector and position it to meet emerging challenges, while assuring them of continuous improvements to their welfare.

He said: “I promise that there will be good understanding between us to drive the activities of our industry towards contributing to national development. I will do everything reasonably possible to make the newly re-established ministry live up to the expectations of all stakeholders in the sector.

“This task, I think, is for you as well; not for me alone. It is for all of us. We will continue to hold stakeholders’ meetings with the unions, staff, the management and players within the industry. We will be committed to better welfare while expecting your full cooperation towards the implementation of The Aviation Roadmap which was developed during our first tenure”

The Ministry, according to the Minister, will continue to lay emphasis on the safety and security of air travelers, and said the recent acquisition of a calibration aircraft for the country and the closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu for rehabilitation were some of the steps being taken to guarantee the safety of the nation’s airspace.