The Federal Government is committed to building a strong Armed Forces.

Defence Minister rtd. Maj.- Gen Bashir Magashi gave the assurance during the Armed Forces Special Day at the ongoing 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair.

Magashi, represented by his Special Adviser Technical, Maj.-Gen. Ahmad Jibrin, also reiterated the federal government’s resolve to continue to provide adequate logistics and equipment for the armed forces to perform their assigned tasks.

He noted that global events of the last few of days have reinforced the need to improve local production of defence needs, improving security of supply chains and entering into international collaborations that would ensure transfer of technology.

The minister said the ongoing efforts by the federal government to establish a Military Industrial Complex is a pointer towards the current administration’s drive to improve self-sustainability in the Armed Forces.

“The complex will be a collaboration involving the government, the military, the defence industries and research institutions, with activities geared towards the production of Nigeria’s defence needs.

“I call on members of the academia and industries to take advantage of the opportunity and seek possible areas of partnership,” he said.

Magashi stated that the Armed Forces Special Day provides a platform for the military to showcase its prowess in the indegenous production defence products as well as its research and development efforts.

He praised the efforts of the Nigeria Defence Academy, NDA, Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, DICON, and Command Engineering Depot, CED, for representing the military at the event and showcasing a number of indegenous military products.

He charged them not to relent on the oars but to strive for excellence.

Earlier the Director-General of Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, DICON, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Tafida assured the minister of the Armed Forces’ commitment committed to improve it’s capacity and be self-reliant in producing all military hardware needs.

He said that the Armed Forces Special Day at the Kaduna International Trade Fair has offered a platform to showcase the advancements that have been attained in local production of defence products as well as research and development efforts over the years.

Also speaking the President of Kaduna Chambers of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture KADCCIMA Alhaji Sulieman Aliyu, praised the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in building a strong military.

He noted will reduce the country’s reliance of foreign suppliers who are often prone to blackmail, as witnessed with the fight against Boko Haram.

He expressed delight that with the quality of military hardware that are being produced locally by DICON in collaboration with other partners.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NANa)report that, the Armed Forces Special Day, which saw the display of a string of locally produced military equipment and other research and development efforts of the Nigerian Armed Forces .(NAN)