Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr.Ogbonnaya Onu,yesterday, assured that the vision to launch Nigeria into space was still on course and would be achieved in no distant time.

Onu said with the support of President Muhammadu Buhari, the ministry would continue to work towards achieving the dream no matter how long it takes.

The minister spoke in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, while delivery an address in his alma mater, Izzi High School Old Students Association (great COSCO)’s national convention.

The event was held at the old school ground, presently occupied by the Faculty of Education,Ebonyi State University,Abakaliki (EBSU),Ishieke campus.

Onu urged students of the school to take interest in engineering and science courses, especially as they proceed into tertiary institutions.He said without trained engineers, the nation’s dream of going to space would end as a mirage.

Onu was reacting to after students of the school during a welcome song, took turns to mention the professions they would love to pursue, but surprisingly, none of them mentioned engineering.

He said engineering was vital to the development of any nation,and called on the management and teachers of the school to take urgent and sustainable measures to encourage the students to show interest to science and technology.

The minister donated 10 laboratory kits, 10 HP laptops, two desktop computers and copies of 12 different books he authored to the school.