Minister of Labour and Employment, senator Chris Ngige has assured that the Federal Government is committed to stemming the current negative effects of the global financial and economic crisis on employment by strengthening the machinery of tripartite and social dialogue in the world global work.

Ngige in his speech yesterday at the meeting of the National Advisory Council (NLAC) held in Owerri noted that although the council has been very inactive but added that the ministry in the spirit of tripartism has ensured and maintained a sound tripartite relationship with social partners.

He recalled that no meeting of the council has been held since 2014, following the expiration of the tenure of the last council in 2011 because of paucity of funds and administrative issues, that notwithstanding, Ngige expressed hope that with the passage of the Labour Institutions Bill, the status of the council will be enhanced and repositioned to effectively discharge its responsibilities.

Ngige said “When enacted, the bill will widen the scope, functions and nomenclature of the existing council. It is my believe that these functions and responsibilities if well executed will result in better industrial relations practice which is key to national growth.”

He added ” You may recall that the series of industrial unrests in the country in the last decade with its attendant negative consequences on sectoral and national productivity levels, including social and economic crisis in the world of work.

The host, Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma who was represented at the occasion by his deputy, professor Placid Njoku said he was delighted with the timing of the meeting which he noted coincided with the ravage of the COVID-19 pandemic on global and national economies with its adverse effects.