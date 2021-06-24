By Chinwendu Obienyi

Despite the nation’s weak macro-economic situation, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited said it has continued to provide issuers with a platform that allows them meet their strategic business objectives as the Federal Government and corporates entities have so far raised over N4.58 trillion from the capital market via the fixed income segment between Jan and June 3, 2021.

Data obtained from NGX’s X-Compliance Report on new listings in the fixed income market in 2021, revealed that the total number of issues within the period under review stood at 41 with 6.812 trillion units admitted till date.

NGX data further revealed that the Federal Government was the most active player in the fixed income segment while the value or market capitalisation of the new listings to date (June 3, 2021) stands at N4.58 trillion, from twelve issuers.

Issuers continue to express satisfaction over their ability to access capital from the market and list securities on NGX so as to provide liquidity for investors.

Some of the issuers that have listed on NGX in the period under review include; NOVAMBL Investments SPV Plc, Federal Government of Nigeria, Mecure Industries Funding SPV Plc, CardinalStone Financing SPV Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, FBNQuest Merchant Bank SPV Funding Plc, BUA Cement Plc, Etranzact International Plc, Kogi State Government, TSL SPV Plc, Lagos State Government and Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc.