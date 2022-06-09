From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, concluded a 3-month training for N-Build Batch C1 beneficiaries and also handed starter packs to the beneficiaries under the National Social Investment Program N-Power.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who made the presentation at the FOCI Skills Academy, Abuja noted that the training was replicated in 693 centres across the the six geo-political zones in the country and is targeted at empowering young unemployed youths with life skills.

“The skills that you were trained in the last three months will remain necessary skills for today and tomorrow in any global economy. The Ministry, NSIP, N-Power teams and other relevant councils have worked assiduously to ensure that this helps in bridging the gap in demand for standard and market relevant skills.

“As this batch C1 of N-Build trainees are graduating to commence their apprenticeship, in line with Mr. President’s Commitment to creating more jobs and wealth creation opportunities for the teeming youths, in the next few weeks, the batch C2 of the N-Power programme will be deployed to their various places of primary assignments and training centres respectively, which are all directed to lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty”.

The Minister stated that each of the beneficiaries were provided with Tool Kits, Safety Gears, and Training Consumables to enable them to become and operate as skilled professional artisans and technicians. She charged them to make optimum use of the training provided for them.

“Having completed the in-centre training, you will be attached directly to relevant institutions for your Six-month apprenticeship. This attachment will enable you to have work-based learning experience commencing on Monday, 13th of June, 2022. During this six-month attachment period, your performance will be assessed and examined by the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON),the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) and the Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) respectively”.

The beneficiaries were trained in automobile, Agric Tech, Carpentry & Joinery, Electrical Installation, Masonry & Tiling, Plumbing and Pipefitting.

The Minister also went to the Industrial Trust Fund Centre to present tool kits and starter packs to beneficiaries trained in Hospitality, comprising Baking and Confectionery, Cooking and Catering, House-keeping and Mixology.

In attendance were the Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University Prof. Kabiru Bala; the Director General, Federation of Construction Industry Olubunmi Adekoje; the National Cordinator, NSIP Dr Umar Bindir; Team Lead N-Power Mr Nsikak Okon and other distinguished guests.