Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal government has condemned attacks on the United Nations (UN) peacekeepers in Mali.

The government, in a statement by the acting spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Friday Akpan, condemned in the strongest term, the attacks which led to the death of a Nigerian and another injured.

The government expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed that God should grant them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

The government also reiterated its commitment to continue to support the UN Peace Keeping Mission in the fight against insecurity in the continent and beyond.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, has condemned in the strongest term, the attacks on the United Nations Peacekeepers that led to the death of a Nigerian UN peacekeeper in Timbuktu, northern Mali by unidentified assailants.

“According to the statement signed by the UN Secretary-General, Mr Antonio Gettress, the attacks which occurred in separate incidents in Tessalit and Timbuktu, also left four other UN peacekeepers, including another Nigerian injured.

“As we await further details on the attacks, the ministry wishes to express its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and pray that God grant them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss,” Akpan said.

While wishing the injured quick recovery, the ministry also commiserated with the United Nations Peace Keeping Mission in Mali on the sad incidence.