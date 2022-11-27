From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has said it stands in solidarity with the democratically elected Government of Sao Tome and Principe.

The government’s statement is sequel to the attempted coup d’etat in Sao Tome and Principe on November 25, 2022.

The Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, in a statement issued in Abuja, said: “The Government of Nigeria condemns in it’s entirety, the attempted coup d’etat reported in the early hours of 25th November, 2022 in Sao Tome and Principe and stands in solidarity with the democratically elected government of the country.

“Nigeria calls on the good people of São Tomé and Principe to lend necessary support to the newly elected government of Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada, in its efforts to address the challenges bedeviling the country and leverage on the gains of democracy for the good of its populace.”

Omayuli further said the Government of Nigeria will continue to support the African Union’s position, upheld by the various Regional Economic Communities that coups d’état in Africa will not be condoned.