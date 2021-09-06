From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has condemned the coup d’état as a clear violation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

The Federal Government, in a statement by spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esther Sunsuwa, said it was saddened about the coup d’état.

The Federal Government rejected any unconstitutional change of government and called on those behind it to restore constitutional order without delay.

Guinea’s Special Forces, yesterday, said they had captured President Alpha Conde and had dissolved institutions in the country.

The Federal Government, however, called on those behind the coup to ensure protection of all lives and property in the country.

