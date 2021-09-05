From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has condemned the coup d’état in the Republic of Guinea, saying it is a clear violation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

The Federal Government, in a statement by the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esther Sunsuwa, stated that it was saddened about the coup d’état.

The Government rejected any unconstitutional change of government in the Republic of Guinea, calling on those behind the coup to restore constitutional order without delay.

Recall that Guinea’s Special Forces had on Sunday said they have captured President Alpha Conde.

The Special Forces also said it has dissolved institutions in the country.

The Federal Government however called on those behind the coup to ensure the protection of all lives and property in the country.

“The Nigerian Government is saddened by the apparent coup d’état that has taken place in the Republic of Guinea today, in clear violation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

“The Government of Nigeria strongly condemns and rejects any unconstitutional change of government and therefore calls on those behind this coup to restore constitutional order without delay and protect all lives and property,” the statement read.

