From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has condemned the reported coup d’état which took place in Burkina Faso yesterday.

Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, in a statement, said the government received with grave concern the report of a coup in the Republic of Burkina Faso.

Omayuli said the Nigerian government strongly condemned the overthrow of a democratically elected government of President Roch Marc Kabore and his detention by the coup plotters.

“This unfortunate development not only subverts the constitutional order of the country, but also seeks to further destabilise the peace efforts in the ECOWAS sub-region. Nigeria, therefore, calls for the immediate release of President Marc Christian Kabore and other members of his government being detained, as well as an immediate return to the status quo ante.”