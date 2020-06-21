The Federal Government at the weekend condemned in strongest terms the attack by hoodlums who stormed the Nigerian High Commission’s staff quarters in Accra Ghana last Friday and destroyed the building.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Geoffery Onyeama in a tweet at his verified twitter handle @GeofferyOnyeama, said: “we strongly condemn two outrageous criminal attacks in Accra, #Ghana, on a residential building in our diplomatic premises by unknown persons in which a bulldozer was used to demolish the building.

“We are engaging the Ghanaian Government and demand urgent action to find the perpetrators and provide adequate protection for Nigerians and their property in Ghana.”

Armed men in Ghana on Friday invaded the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana, destroying some apartments under construction.

The affected buildings according to sources were being constructed to house staff and visitors.

It was learnt that a Ghanaian businessman had accused the Commission of encroaching on his land when he visited the place last week, presenting evidence that he is the real owner of the land.

However, he reportedly returned to the site on Friday in the company of armed men who supervised the demolition last Friday.

Officials of the commission reportedly contacted the Ghana Police but despite the efforts the business man and his armed allegedly went ahead to demolish the building.