The Federal Government has demanded a thorough investigation into the death of a Nigerian Pastor in China, Joseph Ogenna Nwajueze from the Chinese authorities.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), in a statement issued in Abuja, stated that the death of the Nigerian pastor based was condemnable.

She said the killing of the Anambra-born pastor, who was living with his wife, Chinwe and four children in China, allegedly by Chinese security operatives must be thoroughly investigated and the culprit punished.

Dabiri-Erewa said reports had it that the late pastor was doing his legitimate business in China and such, there was no reason for his unjustifiable killing.

Dabiri-Erewa, who spoke in a statement issued by NIDCOM Head of Media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, equally condemned the stigmatisation of Nigerians living in China, saying those who were found guilty of the country’s law should be prosecuted.

While condoling the family of the diseased Pastor, she reiterated her resolve to ensure justice is done by fishing out those who were responsible for his death.

It was learnt that Pastor Joseph Nwajueze was chased to his death by Chinese security operatives over alleged immigration formalities.

Sources said the Chinese security personnel, in an attempt to capturing the fleeing Nigerian pastor, used a security gadget that illuminates light on him, in order to demobilse him.