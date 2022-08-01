From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has condemned the killing of a Nigerian, Alika Ogorchukwu, in Italy.

The Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the Federal Government was deeply concerned and strongly condemned the gruesome murder of Ogorchukwu in Civitanova, Marche Province of Italy, by an unnamed Italian man, on July 29, 2022.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria condemns, in the strongest terms, the unjustifiable murder of Mr. Ogorchukwu and calls on the government of Italy to bring the perpetrator of the heinous act under the jurisdiction of the law without delay.

“Accordingly, the federal government of Nigeria has directed its Embassy in Rome, Italy, to remain seized of the unwelcome development and work speedily, together with the relevant Italian authorities, to ensure that justice is served, in order to forestall a repeat of the unfortunate incident,” Omayuli said.

Omayuli further said the federal government was deeply saddened and commiserated with the family of the deceased, and called on all Nigerians to exercise restraint, as the law takes its course in the case.