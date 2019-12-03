Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has condemned the renewed attacks on Nigerian traders in Ghana, describing it as uncalled for.

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement by the Commission’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said the reported cases of attacks on Nigerian shops and traders by Ghanaians was quite unfortunate.

There has been tension between Ghanaian and Nigerian traders in recent times.

Shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Kumasi were shut down this year allegedly by the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA).

Ghanaian traders complain that foreigners, particularly Nigerians, Chinese and Lebanese have taken over their retail business.

Nigerian traders in Ghana are accused of recruiting their relatives from Nigeria and placing them at vantage points to gain hold of the market over their Ghanaian counterparts.

The bloody clash between Nigerian and Ghanaian traders in Accra reportedly started on Monday. Six were said to have been arrested, while others sustained injury.

It was alleged that the fight followed the closure of shops belonging to some Nigerian traders at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Ghana.

Dabiri-Erewa said the attacks come at a time when such xenophobic attacks had been suspended following interventions of Nigerian and Ghanaian leaders.

The NIDCOM boss appealed to Nigerians in Ghana, especially shop owners, not to take the law into their hands by trying to revenge, but to remain calm and allow law enforcement to deal with the situation.

“I hereby appeal for calm from both sides and implore the law enforcement agencies to protect the lives and properties, especially that of Nigerians, from being attacked pending the resolution of the matter.”