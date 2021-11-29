From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has condemned in strong terms the recent gruesome murder of two policemen.

The Federal Government warned that those who carried out the killings videotaped their heinous act and circulated such will be apprehended and brought to justice.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, said the abduction of three policemen and the killing of two of them, in the most horrific, barbaric and cannibalistic manner was an unacceptable attack against the state.

”We have credible information that ASP Francis Idoko (AP No. 154945); Inspector Emmanuel Akubo (AP No. 222336) and Inspector Rufai Adamu (AP. No. 285009), all serving officers of the Nigeria Police, were abducted by members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), acting on the instructions of their leader, Chinonso Okafor, aka TEMPLE, on 27 Nov. 2021.

”Two of the officers, Inspectors Akubo and Adamu, were killed in the most gruesome manner and their decapitated bodies were videotaped and circulated widely. The leader of the ESN team that killed the two officers is one ‘GENTLE’.

”Chinonso Okafor, the most influential commander of ESN in charge of Imo and Anambra States, as well as ‘Gentle’ and all those who perpetrated the abhorrent act, will be made to face swift and sure justice,” Mohammed said.

Mohammed further said the targeting and killing of security agents, under any guise, is a direct attack on the state and will not be tolerated.

He stated that the continued attacks on security agents, as well as agencies of government by ESN/IPOB, are diametrically opposed to the call in certain quarters for a political solution to the IPOB issue, and wondered why those making such calls have yet to condemn the appalling murder of serving police officers.

While paying tribute to the officers, whom he said, made the supreme sacrifice in the service of their fatherland, Mohammed also paid tribute to all security agents who are serving the nation to the best of their ability in a most difficult moment.

He condoled with the families of the slain officers and prayed that God will comfort and strengthen them.

