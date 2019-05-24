Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

At the Police Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House, Abuja, yesterday, Mohammed Adamu was confirmed as substantive Inspector General of Police

The meeting had all the 36 governors and chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musliu Smith, in attendance.

Adamu was appointed acting IGP on January 15 by President Buhari. With his confirmation, he becomes Nigeria’s 20th IGP.

Speaking with State House correspondents shortly after he was confirmed, Adamu vowed to restructure the police. He described policing as a tough job but assured that the police under him will redouble its efforts to make the country crime-free and reduce insecurity to the barest minimum in the country.

The IGP, when asked what his appointment meant to the police, he said: “What it means for us is that we have been given a tough task to make sure that we provide security within the country and make the country crime-free, which means that we have to re-double our efforts.

Whatever strategy we have put in place, we have to look at it, and re-strategize day in, day out to make sure that the insecurity in the country goes down to the barest minimum.”

On what it will take to reduce insecurity, especially in the North West, Adamu said: “As I told you, we have to look at our strategy and re-strategize and also look at our personnel to re-organise the way our system is structured, identify the right personnel in the right places to have them do the job. So, it requires re-strategizing for us to be able to dig deep into what is happening in the North West so as to deal with the situation squarely.

“I think the security agencies within the country are capable of dealing with the situation. What we need to do is just to re-strategize and then face the criminals squarely.” The IGP said he also briefed council on the security situation in the country and “the efforts we are putting in place or have put in place to address the security challenges. After the presentation, I was confirmed as the IGP.”

Briefing correspondents on behalf of the Police Council, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State said Adamu was confirmed by a unanimous decision of Council members who variously attested to the professionalism and experience of the new police boss.

Fayemi noted that Adamu’s competence saw him become the first African to be made a Director in the International Police Organisation (INTERPOL).

He also gave his own personal testimony of Adamu’s capabilities when he served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State between 2012 and 2013.

He said that the Council was confident that Adamu would tackle headlong the current internal security challenges like banditry, armed robbery and kidnapping, stating that his quick response so far on some of these has shown that “he is more than qualified for the job”.

Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, also affirmed that Adamu was well spoken of as everyone who spoke bore classical testimony of outstanding qualities of the new IGP.

He added that the prompt response he got from Adamu shortly before the general election enabled Cross Rivers State to escape the scourge of the violence and insecurity during that period.