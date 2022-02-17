From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government has constituted White Paper Drafting Panels for tertiary institutions across the country.

The decision followed the receipt of reports of Visitation Panels to Tertiary Institutions submitted last year to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, in a statement explained that 10 White Paper Drafting Panels have been constituted for 36 Universities, while six Panels were constituted for 25 Polytechnics with 21 Colleges of Education having five Panels.

He explained that one Panel is to draft a White Paper for four Inter-university Centres.

He added that all the Panels have two weeks from the date of inauguration to submit their reports.