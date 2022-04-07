From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, declared that contrary to public perception, it is not overwhelmed with the security challenges ravaging the country.

Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, had recently claimed that the President Muhamamdu Buhari-led government was overwhelmed by the security challenges bedevilling the country.

However, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, while responding to a question on insecurity after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammedu Buhari, at the council chambers in the State House, Abuja, yesterday, “far from being overwhelmed, I think we are in control.”

He said not every success of the military in its war against terrorism is captured by the media.

Mohammed, while responding to a question on the worsening economic situation in the country, blamed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for laying the foundation for hunger currently being experienced by Nigerians.

He, whoever, explained that despite the various challenges, the current administration is doing everything within its power to address the situation.

He also blamed the media for providing oxygen for terrorists by publishing their activities on the front page of every newspaper.

He also confirmed the attack on a military base in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State, but said it was repelled and that the terrorists suffered heavy casualty.

Eleven soldiers were reportedly killed and several others injured in the attack on Tuesday.

Mohammed said: “I keep saying this is an asymmetrical war in which we are not in liberty only to tell you in details, how the camps of the bandits are being decimated daily. It is a war of attrition, but our military is living to the billing, working day and night to ensure that the terrorists are neutralised. We will continue to give information on the progress we are making in our fight against terrorism, but we can assure you we are on top of this matter.

“But, unfortunately, it is the story of second guessing that is going on, and we will continue to give relevant information on the progress we’re making in our fight against terrorism. But we can assure you we’re on top of this matter and in any country in the world, while we are fighting terrorists, the oxygen they need is what is being provided daily, which is, they want to occupy the front page of every newspaper, they want to carry out spectacular attacks even when they are down… But clearly, the last three, four, five days, the military recorded massive victories against terrorists and bandits, either in the North East or in Kaduna, Niger axis.”

Asked if the Federal Government was listening to Kaduna governor’s comment that the terrorists can be tracked as they listen to their conversations, he said: “I know that on Monday, there was a very successful area interjection, where scores of hundreds of bandits/terrorists were eliminated.

“Even when we’re able to identify where the bandits are, sometimes out of fear of collateral damage to the innocent civilians, you choose the time you want to strike. But I just want to assure you that the administration is not unmindful of your anxieties and your concerns. But probably because we are in charge, we can assure you there’s really, really no cause to feel that the government is overwhelmed, not at all.

“We are not overwhelmed and the last few days, I think has confirmed that. But unfortunately, when we inflict these victories on the bandits, for many reasons, we do not come out and say we have killed so many. Because, it’s continuous. But very soon, Nigerians would feel the impact of these victories.”

He said the armed forces was given all the financial and moral support by the government to win the war.

Meanwhile, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N36.130 billion for the construction of the Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto Road in Nasarawa State.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who revealed this while briefing State House Correspondents on decisions reached, said: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum to council for a contract for the rehabilitation of 118.9km Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto road in Nasarawa State and the memo was approved for the award of the contract for N36.130 billion.”