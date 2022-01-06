From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, released an official gazette declaring bandits groups in the country as terrorists.

The development followed a ruling of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court which declared proscribed bandit groups as terrorists.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo in his ruling held that activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda bandit groups, constitute acts of terrorism. The ruling followed an ex parte motion the Federal Government filed through the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The motion was moved by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mohammed Abubakar. FG had in an affidavit it filed in support of the motion, told the court that intelligence reports affirmed that the bandit groups masterminded several killings, abductions, rapes, kidnappings and related acts of criminality in the North-East, North-Central and other parts of the country.

A statement by Umar Gwandu, Malami’s spokesperson, yesterday, announcing the release of the gazette, read: “Notice is hereby given that by the Order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1370/2021 dated 25th November, 2021 as per the schedule to this notice, the activities of Yan Bindiga Group, Yan Ta’adda Group and other similar group in Nigeria are declared to be terrorism and illegal in any part of Nigeria, especially in the North-West and North-Central regions of Nigeria and are proscribed, pursuant to sections I and 2 of the Terrorism (Prevention)Act, 2011.

“Consequently, the general public is hereby warned that any person or group of persons participating in any manner whatsoever in any form of activities involving or concerning the prosecution of the collective intentions or otherwise of the groups referred to in paragraph 1 of this Notice will be violating the provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 201 and liable to prosecution. This Notice shall be cited as the Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice, 2021.”