Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday 25th and Thursday 26th, December as well as Wednesday 1st, January 2020 as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations, respectively.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who stated this, yesterday, said the Federal Government felicitates with Christians and Nigerians at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Aregbesola enjoined Christians to live within the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ, which hinges on compassion, patience, peace, humility, righteousness and love for one another,. He said doing so would guarantee an atmosphere of peace and security in the country.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Georgina Ehuriah, the minister restated the determination of government towards ensuring an atmosphere of peace and security to engender Foreign Direct Investment thereby revitalising the economy and improving employment opportunities for youths in the country.

He expressed confidence that 2020 would be a breakthrough year for Nigerians, and assured that President Muhammadu Buhari would make life more meaningful for Nigerians.

The minister said Christians should use the period to pray for Nigeria and admonished citizens to remain focused and determined, as well as continue in displaying love for one another. He said with patience and perseverance, the current security challenges will be overcome.