The Federal Government has announced December 25, 28 and January 1, 2021 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and new year respectively.

The announcement was made via a statement issued in Abuja by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, yesterday.

Belgore said that Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola felicitated Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on the celebrations, calling on Christians to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope and love.

“We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that the birth and ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth,” Aregbesola was quoted as saying.

He observed that peace and security were critical factors needed to enable the Federal Government to accomplish the mission of revitalising the economy, improving Foreign Direct Investment and generating jobs for more than 100 million youths.

Aregbesola also advised Nigerians to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines during and after the yuletide, especially with the second wave of the pandemic. He reiterated Federal Government’s commitment to the fight against banditry, kidnappings and other crimes in the country.

He called on Nigerians to support the efforts of the security agencies by providing them with information that would enhance intelligence gathering and admonished them to remain focused, determined, patient and patriotic, expressing confidence that year 2021 would be a better year for all Nigerians.