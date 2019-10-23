Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, said it has declared a state of emergency on the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation for the defence of the 2020 budget estimates of his ministry.

Consequently, Sirika said he would relocate his office to the Enugu Airport, until the rehabilitation of the airport is completed, same way he relocated to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, when it was undergoing repairs.

The minister noted that with the approval of N10 billion by President Muhammadu Buhari, the contractors were expected to mobilise to site as soon as possible.

He added the president has already directed all agencies associated with the rehabilitation work to work together to ensure it was delivered on time.

Regardless, he said the ministry was still awaiting the release of the N10 billion approved by the president for the Enugu Airport.

“Personally, I will relocate my office to Enugu, meaning that I will have critical staff to be there in Enugu. I will visit the airport progressively and continuously, just like I did with Abuja (airport) until we are able to deliver this critical project.”

He stated that the Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has given assurance that he will provide support for the rehabilitation and urged the lawmaker to always visit the airport to assess the progress of work.

Sirika explained that the the delay in the completion of the terminal building at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, has been addressed with the approval of funds.

“We have also approached the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to provide counterpart funding for the remedial additional works and completion of the four Chinese terminals in Kano, Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt. These counterpart fund has been approved by Mr President.

“We are also approaching them for the viability gap funding for the establishment of the national carrier, about N91.8 million.”