The Federal Government has declared Friday and Monday as holidays in commemoration of Easter celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced the holiday on behalf of the Federal Government on Tuesday.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

In a statement, Dr Shuaib Belgore, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, explained Aregbesola urged Christians to emulate the attributes of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace and patience, which were the attributes and practices of Jesus Christ, as exemplified by his ministry on earth.