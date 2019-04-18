Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Friday and Monday April 19 and 22 public holidays; to enable Christians mark this year’s Easter celebration.

Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. (retd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, enjoined all Christians to emulate the exemplary attributes of Jesus Christ amongst which are tolerance, love and peaceful co-existence.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, the Minister urged all Nigerians at home and abroad to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of the country.

“The minister of Interior urges all Nigerians at home and abroad to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of our great country Nigeria irrespective of diversity in religious beliefs,” he said.