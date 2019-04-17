Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Federal government has declared Friday and Monday, April 19 and 22, 2019, public holidays to enable Christians to mark this year’s Easter celebration.

Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. (rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal government, enjoined all Christians to emulate the exemplary attributes of Jesus Christ amongst which are tolerance, love, and peaceful co-existence.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, the minister urged all Nigerians at home and abroad to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of the country.

While wishing all Nigerians a happy and peaceful Easter celebration, he further called on them to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination to take the country to the next level.

“The Federal government has declared Friday and Monday, April 19 and 22 Public holidays to enable Christians to mark this year’s Easter celebration.

“The Minister of Interior urged all Nigerians at home and abroad to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of our great country Nigeria irrespective of diversity in religious beliefs,” the statement read.