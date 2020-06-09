The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 12, as public holiday to mark the 2020 Democracy Day Celebration.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, through a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mrs Georgina Ehuriah, on Monday in Abuja.

Aregbesola congratulated all Nigerians at home and abroad for the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country.

He commended the heroes of democracy for their dogged determination and sacrifice which eventually birthed Democratic Governance in Nigeria.

Aregbesola called on all Nigerians to continue to cherish these selfless efforts and collaborate with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration to ensure the realisation of the democratic ideals which these Patriots fought for, “even at the cost of their lives.”