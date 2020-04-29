Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Friday, May 1, as public holiday to mark Workers’ Day Celebration.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, who stated this yesterday, commended Nigerian workers for their resilience, patience and understanding, particularly in their support of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration’s efforts at stemming the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Aregbesola thanked Nigerians and the labour force for their sacrifices in the present period of trial, and assured that their commitment and patience will complement efforts being made by government and other stakeholders to ensure the speedy control of the virus.

He said with the cooperation of every citizen as well as strict adherence to measures being put in place by relevant authorities, the challenges being faced by Nigerians as a result of the disease would soon be put behind.