The Federal Government has declared May 1 as public holiday, to enable workers celebrate Workers’ Day, tomorrow.

Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. (retd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated Nigerian workers on their commitment and sacrifice towards building a greater Nigeria.

He commended workers’ effort at ensuring the full implementation of the policies and programmes of government through efficient and effective service delivery to Nigerians and foreigners at large.

Dambazau also called for continuous support of government’s effort at re-positioning the economy.