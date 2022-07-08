Meanwhile, the Federal Government has declared Monday and Tuesday as public holidays to mark Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore, yesterday, in Abuja, said the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated all Muslims and Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora on the occasion.

“I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by Prophet Muhammad.

“We should also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment,” Aregbesola said.

The minister assured Nigerians of President Muhammadu Buhari’s was commitment to the security of lives and property of all.

Aregbesola, while wishing Muslims a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urged Nigerians to take responsibility by reporting any suspicious individuals and criminal activities they observed around them to law enforcement agencies.

This, he said, can be done using the N-Alerts application.

The minister said the N-Alert application was designed to mitigate security challenges with prompt response from security agencies.

“As soon as you see something do N-Alerts, most especially, during this festival,” the minister said.

He also enjoined Nigerians to be vigilant and observant of intruders in their communities.

“We must all take responsibility for the security of lives and property as we celebrate this year’s festival,” he said.

Aregbesola craved the indulgence of every Nigerians to come together, put their heads, hearts and all they have together to achieve relative peace for harmonious co-existence and put an end to insecurities in Nigeria.