(Yahaya Isah, NAN)

The Federal Government has declared Thursday as public holiday to mark Eid-el-Maulud Celebration in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola disclosed this is in a statement by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated the Muslim faithful both at home and abroad for witnessing the occasion.

He enjoined the Muslims to imbibe the spirit of love, patience and perseverance which were the virtues of the Prophet Muhammad, adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

The minister admonished Muslims to follow the teachings of the Holy Quran in Chapter 4 Verse 59 which says: “O you who believe, Obey God and His Messenger, and those from among you vested with authority.

“And if you are to dispute among yourselves about anything, refer it to God and the Messenger, if indeed you believe in God and the Last Day. This is the best (for you), and fairest in the end”.

Aregbesola also urged Nigerians to abhor violence, lawlessness and daylight robbery as witnessed across the country in recent time.

He, however, stressed that Nigeria was the pride of the black race and should provide responsible leadership for the greatness and development of the African continent and all black race.

The minister called for a stop to all divisive tendencies across the country.

He also urged Nigerians and the youth to embrace peace and cooperate with the Federal Government in its efforts to build a virile nation, which all citizens could be proud of.

Aregbesola, who described the youth as the hope and future of the nation, advised them to deepen democracy tenets.

“With democracy in place. We can overcome our challenges. The challenges of nationhood that we face are surmountable if we work through the democratic process.

“I’m wishing all the Muslims a happy Eid-el-Maulud celebration and all Nigerians a happy holiday.”