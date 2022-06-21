From Okwe Obi Abuja

Saboteurs of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) are in for it, as the Federal Government has vowed to decisively cut them to size.

Government said it was saddened that despite over $1 billion invested annually to improve the scheme, some persons inflate the cost of items, hoard and divert already purchased items, while others abscond from their duty posts.

It added that it would not hesitate to sack any independent monitor guilty of intimidating or harassing beneficiaries of the programme.

Asidefrom firing those found guilty, government stressed that they would be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for appropriate punishment.

The threat was issued recently by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, during the onboarding of 3,000 Stream 2 independent monitors in Abuja.

Represented by the permanent secretary, Nasir Sani Kwarzo, she said: “Any independent monitor found intimidating or harassing a beneficiary will be taken off the programme.

“Be informed that we have officials of the EFCC and DSS working with us on this programme, and those found culpable will be handed over to relevant authorities.

“We are also working with non-governmental organisations and civil society groups that will support you in your monitoring assignment.”

Meanwhile, the minister announced the empowerment of 40,000 people through skills acquisition under the Batch C1 of the N-Build initiative across the six geopolitical zones, at the Federation of Construction Industry (FOCI), Abuja.

According to her, the beneficiaries were trained in automobile, agricultural technology, carpentry and joinery, electrical installation, masonry and tiling, plumbing and pipe-fitting.

Others got skills in hospitality like baking and confectionery, cooking and catering, house-keeping and mixology.

She stated that: “The Federal Government has made an investment in each of these trainees in the above-listed trades by acquiring and providing for each of them the required tool kits, safety gear, training consumables to enable them become and operate as skilled professional artisans/technicians.

“Significant effort and resources have been invested in the N-Build programme. The programme provides a fully funded three-month in-centre technical and vocational training by 693 service providers across the 36 states and FCT through different national skills councils, leading to a six-month apprenticeship programme.

“Monthly stipends will be provided to trainees for nine months while starter parks will be provided after the in-centre training.

“Having completed the in-centre training, you will be attached directly to relevant institutions for your six-month apprenticeship. This attachment would enable you to have work-based learning experience, commencing on Monday, June 13, 2022.

“During this six-month attachment period, your performance will be assessed and examined by Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON), National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) and Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), respectively.

“To the graduating trainees here and other respective training centres across the country who will be starting their apprenticeship, I enjoin you all to take the advantage that this programme has presented to you with all seriousness, maintain cordial relationship with your instructors, be of good attitude, good character, diligent and see how you will excel in your respective trades.

“The trades that you were trained in the last three months will remain necessary skills for today and tomorrow in any global economy.”

The beneficiaries, mostly undergraduates, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for assisting them to acquire skills in a competitive environment.

They pledged to justify the training to better their lives and, by extension, train others.

Recounting their experiences, they said they never envisage that they would be able to learn anything tangible.

“When I first came here, learning was a herculean challenge. It took the intervention and wise counsel of one of the instructors to prod me into learning.

“Government did not just train us, we were assisted with transport allowance.

“Also, government gave us starter kits after the training. I am optimistic that, after the entire exercise, I would be able to stand on my own because already I know many things about building construction,” said a beneficiary who did not want her name in print.

One of the instructors and a beneficiary, Gullong John, said, with the training, poverty would now be a thing of the past as he would judiciously maximize skills obtained.

According to him, the training exposed him to many opportunities he never envisaged, especially in building construction, carpentry and joinery.

He said: “I learnt carpentry and joinery, construction of cupboards and other things in the kitchen. Also, I learnt construction of pillars and roofing of buildings, among others.”

He encouraged those opportune to take part in the training, saying: “There is room for improvement in everything.

“The three months’ training was regarded as elementary. But the six months’ apprenticeship would enable me to learn more.

“I want to appeal to the ministry to improve in the area of stipends. If you look critically, there is a high cost of fuel and transportation.

“I implore the ministry to expand the skills acquisition for graduates. At the moment, only non-graduates are benefiting.”

