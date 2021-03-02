From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared Zamfara State a non-fly zone, also approving a ban on mining activities in in the state to curb the rising insecurity.

National Security Adviser Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd) made the disclosure to State House Correspondents at the end of the over four hours National Security Council meeting presided over by President Buhari at the presidential Villa, Abuja.

He explained that all non-state actors have been placed under surveillance warning the federal government will not hesitate to use kinetic means to restore normalcy in the country.

Mungonu also said defense and intelligence organisations directed to ensure the country does not slide into anarchy.

The NSA also said President Buhari has charged the new Service Chiefs to reclaim all areas in control by bandits, insurgents and kidnappers.

He said: ‘We are not going to be blackmailed. The government has the responsibility to assert its will.

‘Citizens can reside wherever they want to reside. Anybody who is a criminal should be brought to book.

‘The President has also warned against ethnic profiling. We have have enough of chaos.

‘Any individual that thinks he can cause disunity, should have a rethink,’ he said.