From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, expressed worry over the increasing cases of divorce, domestic violence and drug abuse.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, added the societal ills have adversely affected the well being of families.

Umar Farouq spoke in Abuja, at an event to mark the 2022 International Family Day with the theme, ‘Family and Urbanisation.’

Represented by the Director, Department of Humanitarian Affairs, Ali Grema, she said: “One of the major challenges facing families is the problem of domestic violence, especially gender-based violence.

We need to address the violence with the families and be good role models for our children. Violence against women, many of whom are mothers, remains of the most pervasive human rights violations in our country.

“It has far-reaching consequences — endangering the lives of women and children and harming families and communities. Preventing family violence should be a key priority for all of us.

“Another issue confronting families today is substance abuse. Drug abuse is a major contributor to family and social disintegration.

“In this regard, we will continue working closely with other government agencies such as National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and other relevant stakeholders to prevent drug abuse and the harm that drugs cause to families and society in general.

“In the same vein, families also experience financial constraints as most of them solely depend on social grants to provide for their basic needs. Issues of crime and violence within families cannot be ignored as there are exacerbated by the socioeconomic status of families.”

She encouraged communities to “promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.”

Meanwhile, she gave N750,000 grants (N25,000 each) to 30 indigent families , to improve their well-being.

“As part of this year’s celebration, the ministry has identified and selected thirty (30) families to be empowered with the sum twenty five thousand naira (N25,000.00) only as grants to improve their wellbeing,” she said.

