Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has bemoaned lack of full implementation of the Economic Community of West States (ECOWAS) Protocols.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, spoke on behalf of the government, at the opening of a two-day retreat of the ECOWAS Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) in Abuja.

The event was jointly organised by the ECOWAS Commission and the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to ECOWAS.

Media aide to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sarah Sanda, in a statement made available to Sunday Sun in Abuja, said the minister assured that Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari as ECOWAS Chairman would continue to work closely with the management of all ECOWAS institutions towards the realisation of the common aspirations and goals of the ECOWAS region.