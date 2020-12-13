From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Federal Government has decried the proliferation of skills training and qualifications institutions which produced quacks in the country just as it said quality Technical Vocational Education and Training remains the bedrock of sustainable technological and social economic development of any nation hence hence it places premium on quality education delivery.

The Minister of State for Education, Barr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said this during its National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) Virtual Annual Skills Exhibition and Roundtable Discussion on Skills Assessment.

He said the event is aimed at quality assessment of skills, as the ministry is concerned with “proliferation of skills training and qualification produced quacks as products of Technical Vocational Education and Training TVET,”.

Nwajiuba said in recognition of skills qualification, the ministry collaborated with relevant government functionaries and partners to develop the Nigeria Skills Qualification Frame Work (NSOF) that was approved in 2018.

He however noted that the roundtable will chart a new course in the implementation of skills assessment and improve the quality of certification of skills for better development of the nation.

On her part, NABTEB’s Registrar, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, said the discussion is to sensitise skill training institution on best practices of training and assessment especially in relation to Modular Trade in and National Skills Qualification award.

She stressed the need for the nation to increase the population of skill persons in order to reduce poverty and fast-track development.

“To achieve this, massive training and certification of skill is recommended.

” Also skills training institution should adopt valid and reliable internal assessment strategies that incorporate relevant performance assessment procedure to boost production of certified manpower,” she said.