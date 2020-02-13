Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work at Second Niger Bridge which is only 30 per cent completion.

Speaking during the inspection of various projects in the South East, the minister charged the contractor to expedite action on the project billed to be completed in 2022.

Other projects inspected by Minister include, the Federal Secretariat at Awka as well as the National Housing Programme at Isiagwu; the Second Niger Bridge in Anambra and Delta states and the National Housing Programme in Asaba, Delta State.

In a statement, Fashola further said: “Policies have very diverse and extensive impact on the people, so when Mr. President says he wants to lift a 100 millon people out of poverty he knows what he is saying and he knows some of the right buttons like infrastructure to press.”

While going round the sites, the Minister interacted with workers who were full of appreciation to the administration of Buhari for the opportunity to work and earn a living rather than going into crime.

Mr. Sunday Etikwu, a mason at one of the National Housing Programme site said he received a daily pay of N4,500 and works all through the week.

A food vendor, Mrs. Ebele Chukwu also expressed happiness for the opportunity to cook and sell alongside her husband who works as a labourer at the site goes home with at least N5,000 daily.

Fashola said the end product may be constructing a road or building a housing estate but the human capacity is enhanced through drains being laid, electric fittings being installed, foundations being dug, blocks being moulded and foods being supplied, thereby providing employment and boosting the economy as wellas the living standard of the community and its environs.

“It is the initial value chain of the economy which is the first impact you feel when it comes to infrastructure” he said. At the National Housing Programme site at Isiagwu, the Minister observed significant improvements especially when accessing the site as compared to what obtained when he first came to the site.