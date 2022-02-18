From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, has said the Federal Government will deepen the efforts it has made to diversify the nation’s economy through the application of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

Onu said this when he received the newly appointed Chief of Defence Space Administration, Rear Admiral Nnamdi Muogilim, in his office in Abuja, yesterday.

Onu hailed the efforts of the defence space administration, especially as i

his efforts will help further Nigeria’s quest to be a knowledge-driven economy.

The minister said the Federal Government is committed to ensure the nation is not left out in any area of technological development. He added that special attention must be paid to the development of STI to quickly transform the economy.

He said Nigeria is focused on being one of the world’s largest economies, as efforts are being made to build a strong, large and sustainable economy.

Onu stressed that in the coming years, Nigeria’s population will continue to increase and therefore the Federal Government is putting up policies to adequately take care of future generations and the population growth.