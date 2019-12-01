Uche Usim, Abuja

The federal government has assured that it would deepen its partnership with the Nigeria Institute of Architects (NIA) and other players in the building industry, in its concerted effort towards addressing the frightening infrastructure deficit in Nigeria.

To this end, it has promised to strengthen the policy framework of the NIA as architects remain vital partners of government in the urgent task of reviving the country’s economy.

The Minister of State, Education, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba gave the assurance at the 59th Annual General Meeting of the NIA held in Abuja at the weekend.

According to him, the theme of the conference; ‘2030 & Nigerian Architecture: goals, gaps and gains in Abuja’, was in alignment with the government’s desire to tackle infrastructure decay in Nigeria within the shortest possible time, pointing out that the Buhari administration remains poised to partnering with relevant stakeholders to realize its lofty goals.

He said, “The federal government is ready to partner with all well-meaning Nigerians and Civil Society Organizations like the Nigerian Institute of Architects in not only peer reviewing the status of our implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), but to seek partnerships where necessary to strengthen the framework for successful achievement of the set target

“With the foregoing, the role of the architects in the realization of the SDG goals cannot be overemphasized.

“Be they in public service through our regulatory and development control institutions/agencies to the private sector through practicing professionals and firms; as well as civil society organisations of which the Nigerian Institute of Architects is one, the goals are the same.