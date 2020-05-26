Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq said the Federal Government was deeply saddened by the fire outbreak at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Farouq while on sympathy visit to the Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum over the last weekend fire incident at Muna Al-Barnawi IDPs camp at the city outskirts, said the fire disaster came two months after similar case at the Ngala IDPs camp on the Nigeria- Cameroon border that killed 14 persons.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident. President Muhammadu Buhari sends his sympathy,” she said.

She said government was monitoring situation at IDP camps closely even as investigation on the incident continues. She commanded the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for responding quickly to the emergency. She said NEMA has mobilized foods and non foods relief to the people.

The minister lauded the state government for collaborating with the Federal Government to offer succour for the people. She said the FG was working closely with Borno to kick start the 10;000 housing project in the state.

Gov Babagana Zulum noted that only building of more houses and resettlement of displaced persons will permanently solve the incessant fire outbreaks at IDPs camps.

He said the shelters at the camp were susceptible to fire especially with the windy weather in Borno State. He commanded the Federal Government for its quick intervention and support for the people. The minister accompanied by the governor and NEMA Director General, AVM Muhammadu Mohammed proceeded to the Muna IDPs camp to present reliefs including mattresses, clothing, food items, building materials among others.

Executive Chairperson, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo disclosed that 1,613 households were affected by the fire with a total of 9, 678 survivors. She said the camp provides accommodation to over 50,000 IDPs. She thanked the minister for the visit.

Nearly three million people have been displaced in the over a decade of Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast. About 1.8 million people from Borno are affected according to a 2018 displacement index by the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Coordination Affairs (OCHA)..